170519-N-QK843-027 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 19, 2017) Sailors and DoD civilians participate in the Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 19, 2017. May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and commemorates the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rullo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 00:23
|Photo ID:
|3411369
|VIRIN:
|170519-N-QK843-027
|Resolution:
|6253x4200
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170519-N-QK843-027 [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
