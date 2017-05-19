170519-N-SD711-0439

SASEBO, Japan (May 19, 2017) U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sailors compete in the 2017 Sasebo Cup at Nimitz Park onboard Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo May 19, 2017. The Sasebo Cup is an annual friendly competition between U.S. Navy and JMSDF Sailors in volleyball, basketball, tug-of-war, soccer and softball. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

