170519-N-NT265-641 SHIMODA, Japan (May 19, 2017) – Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, center right, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, participates in a sake barrel cracking ceremony during a reception in Shimoda, Japan, as part of the Shimoda Black Ship Festival. The Navy’s participation in the festival celebrates the heritage of U.S.-Japanese naval partnership first established by commodore Matthew Perry’s 1853 port visit. For more than 160 years, the United States has established a heritage of naval presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to promote partnership, prosperity, and maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Senyk/Released)

