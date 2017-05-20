170519-N-NT265-641 SHIMODA, Japan (May 19, 2017) – Capt. Jeffrey Bennett, center right, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, participates in a sake barrel cracking ceremony during a reception in Shimoda, Japan, as part of the Shimoda Black Ship Festival. The Navy’s participation in the festival celebrates the heritage of U.S.-Japanese naval partnership first established by commodore Matthew Perry’s 1853 port visit. For more than 160 years, the United States has established a heritage of naval presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to promote partnership, prosperity, and maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christian Senyk/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 00:25
|Photo ID:
|3411405
|VIRIN:
|170519-N-NT265-641
|Resolution:
|4306x2866
|Size:
|654.52 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170519-N-NT265-641 [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT