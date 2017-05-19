(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170519-N-BB534-758 [Image 3 of 298]

    170519-N-BB534-758

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170519-N-BB534-758
    SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2017) Retired Vice Adm. Harold M. Koenig speaks at the Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Centennial Ceremony. The ceremony was held to celebrate NMCSD’s 100th birthday of the Navy’s first permanent medical facility in San Diego, which was established in Balboa Park on May 20, 1917. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elizabeth Merriam/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 01:24
    Photo ID: 3412206
    VIRIN: 170519-N-BB534-758
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 959.69 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170519-N-BB534-758 [Image 1 of 298], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170516-N-FQ994-010
    170510-N-GT710-097
    170519-N-BB534-758
    170518-N-TU932-050
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-GD109-450
    170520-N-QU233-127
    170520-N-QU233-269
    170520-N-QU233-093
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170506-N-EP641-1191
    170517-N-TC501-017
    170521-N-OI810-840
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170519-N-TU932-028
    170518-N-MG079-161
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170516-N-SM577-079
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-IR734-192
    170510-N-GT710-001
    170517-N-AT895-111
    170519-N-IR734-245
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170521-N-OI810-526
    NORWEGIAN SEA (May 20, 2017)
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation an the free flow of commerce in the
    170519-N-WZ681-095
    170519-N-NT265-379
    170520-N-QU233-102
    170519-N-WZ681-094
    Spokane Navy Week
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170519-N-HV059-048
    170519-N-SD711-0298
    170519-N-TU932-012
    170515-N-OU367-002
    170518-N-MG079-166
    170518-N-TC501-017
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170519-N-BB534-883
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170516-N-AX546-339
    170518-N-HV059-019
    170518-N-HV059-012
    170517-N-AT895-263
    170519-N-IR734-153
    170521-N-HI376-158
    170519-N-SD711-0282
    170521-N-OI810-566
    170510-N-OU367-002
    170521-N-OI810-544
    Spokane Navy Week
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170517-N-TC501-077
    170517-N-FQ994-132
    170519-N-NK123-008
    170516-N-CF105-070
    170520-N-TC501-126
    NMCSD; Balboa; Centennial
    170519-N-BB534-332
    170519-N-GD109-860
    170519-N-BB534-873
    170519-N-WZ681-082
    170519-N-RY519-0433
    170510-N-GT710-167
    170516-N-FQ994-129
    170519-N-TU932-011
    170521-N-HV059-054
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-WA993-058
    170519-N-BR087-147
    170520-N-QU233-219
    170516-N-AX546-312
    170519-N-SD711-0110
    170519-N-RY519-0086
    170517-N-GR361-012
    170516-N-FQ994-032
    170519-N-RY519-0652
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation an the free flow of commerce in th..
    170519-N-WZ681-097
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170520-N-QU233-120
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170519-N-NT265-076
    170519-N-SD711-0403
    NMCSD; Balboa; Centennial
    170521-N-HI376-035
    170519-N-RY519-0038
    170518-N-MG079-168
    170521-N-AX546-002
    170518-N-MG079-159
    170518-N-TU932-078
    170521-N-OI810-655
    170519-N-WA993-078
    170517-N-FG807-110
    170519-N-IR734-574
    170516-N-AX546-233
    170519-N-NK123-009
    170516-N-AX546-307
    170507-N-OU367-001
    170521-N-AX546-067
    170520-N-YD204-042
    170519-N-IR734-472
    170517-N-YL073-130
    170519-N-RY519-0468
    170519-N-NT265-023
    170516-N-FQ994-067
    170520-N-BK708-766
    170519-N-SD711-0343
    170519-N-WZ681-002
    170516-N-CF105-075
    170519-N-NT265-657
    Hué City is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of naviation and the free flow of commerce in the region
    170521-N-OI810-999
    170518-N-MG079-177
    170521-N-NT265-371
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-EC658-017
    170520-N-BK708-833
    170517-N-GR361-003
    170516-N-AX546-385
    170521-N-NT265-542
    170516-N-AX546-253
    170518-N-MG079-157
    170518-N-HI376-080
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170519-N-NT265-311
    170519-N-NT265-164
    170518-N-KJ380-071
    170517-N-AT895-294
    170521-N-HV059-047
    170519-N-NT265-013
    170520-N-SP614-037
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation an the free flow of commerce in th..
    170519-N-BB534-767
    170520-N-BK708-792
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170520-N-YD204-018
    170516-N-AX546-258
    170519-N-GD109-490
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170521-N-AX546-062
    170520-N-YD204-082
    170519-N-OL837-047
    170519-N-QK843-014
    170519-N-EC658-036
    170519-N-BB534-278
    170519-N-BB534-414
    170516-N-TC501-023
    170515-N-OU367-001
    170423-N-SR846-0025
    170521-N-OI810-1011
    170521-N-NT265-090
    NMCSD; Balboa; Centennial
    170518-N-HI376-069
    170520-N-HV059-010
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-HV059-018
    170517-N-YL073-141
    170519-N-HV059-028
    170517-N-FQ994-150
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170517-N-FQ994-127
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170516-N-CF105-016
    170521-N-OI810-757
    170519-N-SD711-0015
    170519-N-RY519-0580
    170519-N-RY519-0005
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    NMCSD; Balboa; Centennial
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170519-N-SD711-0323
    170521-N-NT265-487
    170521-N-OI810-555
    170519-N-IR734-592
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-TU932-066
    170519-N-EC658-024
    170519-N-QK843-065
    170519-N-SD711-0480
    170521-N-OI810-606
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Spokane Navy Week
    170517-N-TC501-011
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-NT265-641
    170516-N-CM124-026
    170519-N-GZ947-015
    170519-N-SD711-0439
    170520-N-YD204-092
    170519-N-SD711-0318
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-QK843-027
    170521-N-AX546-037
    170521-N-OI810-385
    170520-N-QU233-145
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170519-N-SD711-0127
    170516-N-CF105-059
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-RY519-0598
    170518-N-HI376-059
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170519-N-RY519-0640
    170516-N-AX546-361
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-HI376-062
    170518-N-MG079-182
    170521-N-NT265-073
    170519-N-RY519-0076
    170516-N-FQ994-021
    Hué City is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of naviation and the free flow of commerce in the region
    170517-N-AT895-144
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-NK123-014
    170520-N-BK708-538
    170521-N-AX546-016
    NMCSD; Balboa; Centennial
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170521-N-AX546-042
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-GD109-501
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-SD711-0498
    170516-N-CF105-086
    170519-N-QK843-009
    170521-N-AX546-081
    170520-N-QU233-162
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation an the free flow of commerce in th..
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170520-N-QU233-175
    170519-N-GZ947-096
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-RY519-0562
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-RY519-0243
    170516-N-CF105-025
    170519-N-IR734-679
    170516-N-FQ994-010
    170519-N-NT265-680
    170519-N-BB534-394
    170518-N-MG079-146
    170521-N-AX546-008
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-TU932-019
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170510-N-GT710-019
    170510-N-GT710-014
    Spokane Navy Week
    170519-N-BB534-026
    170520-N-TC501-346
    170520-N-HI376-003
    170519-N-LK571-231
    170520-N-HV059-075
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170519-N-QK843-002
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Hué City is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of naviation and the free flow of commerce in the region
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-TC501-012
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-TU932-043
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170517-N-TC501-084
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170520-N-YD204-141
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170517-N-AT895-094
    170519-N-SD711-0241
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation an the free flow of commerce in th..
    170519-N-LK571-043
    170521-N-AX546-048
    170516-N-FQ994-010
    170519-N-NT265-053
    Spokane Navy Week
    170519-N-RY519-0691
    170519-N-BB534-486
    170510-N-OU367-001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    Balboa
    Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD)
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT