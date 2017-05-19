170519-N-BB534-758

SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2017) Retired Vice Adm. Harold M. Koenig speaks at the Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Centennial Ceremony. The ceremony was held to celebrate NMCSD’s 100th birthday of the Navy’s first permanent medical facility in San Diego, which was established in Balboa Park on May 20, 1917. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elizabeth Merriam/Released)

