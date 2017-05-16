170516-N-FQ994-014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 16, 2017) Sailors man-the-rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) as the ship approaches the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) May 16, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 01:25 Photo ID: 3412215 VIRIN: 170516-N-FQ994-014 Resolution: 4537x3019 Size: 945.19 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170516-N-FQ994-010 [Image 1 of 298], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.