170521-N-OI810-555

WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (May 21, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) patrols the waters south of Japan. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, providing a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)

