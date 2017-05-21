170521-N-OI810-555
WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (May 21, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) patrols the waters south of Japan. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, providing a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 00:31
|Photo ID:
|3411444
|VIRIN:
|170521-N-OI810-555
|Resolution:
|4966x3314
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170521-N-OI810-555 [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
