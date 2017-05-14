170514-N-YL257-044 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (May 14, 2017) Sailors eat dinner aboard a dhow during a river cruise dinner arranged by the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush's (CVN 77) (GHWB) Morale, Welfare and Recreation program in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. GHWB is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)

GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..