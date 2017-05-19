170519-N-GD109-450 WESTERN PACIFIC (May 19, 2017) Military Sealift Command personnel aboard the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) rig cargo for a connected replenishment transfer to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/Released)

