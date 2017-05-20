170519-N-IR734-592

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (May 19, 2017) The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform the Burner 270 maneuver at the Wings Over Wayne air show. The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform more than 60 demonstrations across the U.S. in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Cotter/Released)

