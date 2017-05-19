170519-N-GZ947-015

BREMERTON, Washington (May 19, 2017) Lt. Josh Bunte, from Quincy, Illinois, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks to Sailors in the reserve engineering duty officer qualification program about the different engineering divisions and their functions in John C. Stennis' hangar bay during an industrial tour aboard the ship. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. Badges were blurred for security purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago / Released)

