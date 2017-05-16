170517-N-TC501-011 SPOKANE, WASH. (May 17, 2017) Navy Musician 2nd Class Dan Weber, assigned to U.S. Navy Band Northwest rock band, Passage, performs during Navy week for a local Spokane technical college in effort to reach out to the community. Navy Week programs has served as the Navy's principal outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, with 195 Navy Weeks held in 71 different U.S. cities. The program is designed to help Americans understand that their Navy is deployed around the world, around the clock, ready to defend America at all times. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher S. Carson)

