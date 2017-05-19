170519-N-OL837-031

SPOKANE, Washington (May 19, 2017) Rear Adm. Kevin Kovacich, director of plans and policy at U.S. Cyber Command, talks to local organization representatives about the homeless veteran population during Spokane Navy Week. Navy Week programs has serve as the Navy's principal outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, with 195 Navy Weeks held in 71 different U.S. cities. The program is designed to help Americans understand that their Navy is deployed around the world, around the clock, ready to defend America at all times. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Noble/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 00:27 Photo ID: 3411414 VIRIN: 170519-N-OL837-031 Resolution: 5133x3420 Size: 4.18 MB Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spokane Navy Week [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.