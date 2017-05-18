170518-N-TU932-066

BREMERTON, Washington (May 18, 2017) Sailors use a gantry assembly to reinstall a catapult cylinder on USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) flight deck. The catapult cylinder was being reinstalled after a maintenance overhaul. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sierra D. Langdon/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 00:30 Photo ID: 3411435 VIRIN: 170518-N-TU932-066 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 947.98 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170518-N-TU932-066 [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.