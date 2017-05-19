170519-N-EC658-024 WESTERN PACIFIC (May 19, 2017) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8). The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 00:30
|Photo ID:
|3411432
|VIRIN:
|170519-N-EC658-024
|Resolution:
|2500x1406
|Size:
|894.19 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170519-N-EC658-024 [Image 1 of 121], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
