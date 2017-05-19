170519-N-EC658-024 WESTERN PACIFIC (May 19, 2017) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8). The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific routinely for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 00:30 Photo ID: 3411432 VIRIN: 170519-N-EC658-024 Resolution: 2500x1406 Size: 894.19 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170519-N-EC658-024 [Image 1 of 121], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.