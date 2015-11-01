170519-N-QK843-065 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 19, 2017) Capt. Dale Ramirez, director, nursing services/senior nurse executive, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, delivers remarks as the keynote speaker at the Naval Support Activity Naples, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 19, 2017. May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and commemorates the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rullo/Released)

Date Posted: 05.23.2017 00:29
VIRIN: 170519-N-QK843-065
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170519-N-QK843-065 [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.