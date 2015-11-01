(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170519-N-QK843-065 [Image 13 of 122]

    170519-N-QK843-065

    ITALY

    01.11.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170519-N-QK843-065 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (May 19, 2017) Capt. Dale Ramirez, director, nursing services/senior nurse executive, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, delivers remarks as the keynote speaker at the Naval Support Activity Naples, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event, May 19, 2017. May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and commemorates the immigration of the first Japanese to the United States on May 7, 1843. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rullo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2015
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 00:29
    Photo ID: 3411429
    VIRIN: 170519-N-QK843-065
    Resolution: 5066x3381
    Size: 675.14 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170519-N-QK843-065 [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170519-N-RY519-0580
    170519-N-RY519-0005
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    NMCSD; Balboa; Centennial
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170519-N-SD711-0323
    170521-N-NT265-487
    170521-N-OI810-555
    170519-N-IR734-592
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-TU932-066
    170519-N-EC658-024
    170519-N-QK843-065
    170519-N-SD711-0480
    170521-N-OI810-606
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Spokane Navy Week
    170517-N-TC501-011
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-NT265-641
    170516-N-CM124-026
    170519-N-GZ947-015
    170519-N-SD711-0439
    170520-N-YD204-092
    170519-N-SD711-0318
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-QK843-027
    170521-N-AX546-037
    170521-N-OI810-385
    170520-N-QU233-145
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170519-N-SD711-0127
    170516-N-CF105-059
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-RY519-0598
    170518-N-HI376-059
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170519-N-RY519-0640
    170516-N-AX546-361
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-HI376-062
    170518-N-MG079-182
    170521-N-NT265-073
    170519-N-RY519-0076
    170516-N-FQ994-021
    Hué City is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of naviation and the free flow of commerce in the region
    170517-N-AT895-144
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-NK123-014
    170520-N-BK708-538
    170521-N-AX546-016
    NMCSD; Balboa; Centennial
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170521-N-AX546-042
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-GD109-501
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-SD711-0498
    170516-N-CF105-086
    170519-N-QK843-009
    170521-N-AX546-081
    170520-N-QU233-162
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation an the free flow of commerce in th..
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    170520-N-QU233-175
    170519-N-GZ947-096
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-RY519-0562
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-RY519-0243
    170516-N-CF105-025
    170519-N-IR734-679
    170516-N-FQ994-010
    170519-N-NT265-680
    170519-N-BB534-394
    170518-N-MG079-146
    170521-N-AX546-008
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    The ship is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; The ship; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170519-N-TU932-019
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170510-N-GT710-019
    170510-N-GT710-014
    Spokane Navy Week
    170519-N-BB534-026
    170520-N-TC501-346
    170520-N-HI376-003
    170519-N-LK571-231
    170520-N-HV059-075
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170519-N-QK843-002
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    Hué City is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of naviation and the free flow of commerce in the region
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-TC501-012
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170518-N-TU932-043
    Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group Deployment
    170517-N-TC501-084
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170520-N-YD204-141
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and US..
    170517-N-AT895-094
    170519-N-SD711-0241
    The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation an the free flow of commerce in th..
    170519-N-LK571-043
    170521-N-AX546-048
    170516-N-FQ994-010
    170519-N-NT265-053
    Spokane Navy Week
    170519-N-RY519-0691
    170519-N-BB534-486
    170510-N-OU367-001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVAF
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Naval Forces Europe
    Naval Forces Africa
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Asian Pacific Islander celebration 2017
    C6F. NAVEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT