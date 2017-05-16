170516-N-CM124-026

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 16, 2017) Recruits wait in formation in front of Freedom Hall on their first day of boot camp at Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Ill. The recruits spend their first week of boot camp completing in-processing procedures prior to their official day of actual training. (U.S. Navy photo by Susan Krawczyk/Released)

