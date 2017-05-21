170521-N-OI810-606 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (May 21, 2017) The Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), patrols waters south of Japan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)

