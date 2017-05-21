170521-N-OI810-606 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (May 21, 2017) The Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), patrols waters south of Japan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)
|05.21.2017
|05.23.2017 00:28
|3411420
|170521-N-OI810-606
|6381x4259
|1.11 MB
|USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN
|0
|0
|0
This work, 170521-N-OI810-606 [Image 1 of 122], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
