170520-N-YD204-092 AYASE, Japan (May 20, 2017) Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Taiko Kids perform a 30 minute set of songs at the Ayase Base Side festival. Sailors from the NAF Atsugi community participated in the festival to strengthen ties with the neighboring community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Matthew C. Duncker/RELEASED)
