Road to Drill Podcast Episode 64

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Road to Drill Podcast for August 2026



Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan



TRT: 16:26



Topics: August Drill, Deployments and Operation Return With honor, Leadership Changes and the selection of Command Chief Joe Crocker, Chief Promotions, and more.



If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing