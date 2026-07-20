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    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 64

    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 64

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    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann

    127th Wing   

    Road to Drill Podcast for August 2026

      Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan  

    TRT: 16:26

    Topics: August Drill, Deployments and Operation Return With honor, Leadership Changes and the selection of Command Chief Joe Crocker, Chief Promotions, and more.

      If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 17:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 93083
    Filename: 2607/DOD_111876283.mp3
    Length: 00:16:27
    Artist Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Road to Drill
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2026
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 64, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Road to Drill Podcast
    Selfridge Air Naitonal Guard Base
    Air National Guard
    Michigan

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