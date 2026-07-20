Road to Drill Podcast for August 2026
Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 16:26
Topics: August Drill, Deployments and Operation Return With honor, Leadership Changes and the selection of Command Chief Joe Crocker, Chief Promotions, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 17:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|93083
|Filename:
|2607/DOD_111876283.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:27
|Artist
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 64, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.