Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 27
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 17:15
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Women’s History, Internet Safety, Force Support, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Child Care, Drill Events, and more...
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
#TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
#AirNationalGuard
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 02:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|68611
|Filename:
|2203/DOD_108842210.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:15
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Episode 027, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT