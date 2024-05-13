Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 51

    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 51

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 051

      Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, and TSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan  

    TRT: 19:28

      Topics: May Drill, 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, Mental Health Awareness Month, Air Show History, and more.


     If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80532
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110314955.mp3
    Length: 00:19:22
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Road to Drill
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 51, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Road to Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT