January 2023 Road to Drill Episode 038

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 38
Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 29:16
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, Command Chief Interview addressing questions pertaining to the enlisted force, Tech. Sgt. Fitzpatrick joins for Updates from “The F.U.N.” FSS Newsletter, Around the Air Force News, and more...
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
#TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
#AirNationalGuard
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
