Road to Drill Podcast Episode 53

August 2024 Road to Drill Podcast
Host: SrA Nathan Wingate, and A1C Jacob Hessen from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 22:48
Topics: August Super Drill events, Base Community Council, Family Readiness Group, and more.
