    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 53

    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 53

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hessen, Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann and Senior Airman Nathan Wingate

    127th Wing

    August 2024 Road to Drill Podcast

    Host: SrA Nathan Wingate, and A1C Jacob Hessen from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan 

    TRT: 22:48

    Topics: August Super Drill events, Base Community Council, Family Readiness Group, and more.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 19:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:49
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    ReadyAF

