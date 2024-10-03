Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 054
Host: Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 20:08
Topics: Road to Drill Broadcast with Master Sgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann, 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, HATCH Act, Around the Air Force, DFAC Menu, Drill Events, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2024 01:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82824
|Filename:
|2410/DOD_110601737.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:08
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 54, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.