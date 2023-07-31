Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 044

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 044

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, and TSgt Chelsea Fitzpatrick from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan  
    TRT: 21:56 
    Topics: August Drill, Wing Change of Command, Air Defender 23, and more..
     If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
    127thWing,SelfridgeAirNationalGuardBase,MichiganGuard,UnitedStatesForce,Podcast

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.05.2023 02:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75797
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109809442.mp3
    Length: 00:21:57
    Artist Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Road to Drill
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 044, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    Road to Drill Episode 027
    January 2023 Road to Drill Episode 038
    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 34
    Road to Drill Episode 030
    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 041
    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 042
    Road To Drill Podcast Episode 040
    Road to Drill Episode 024
    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 025
    Road to Drill Podcast Ep 025
    Road to Drill Episode 031

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT