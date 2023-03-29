Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 041
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 27:17 Topics: April Super Drill, Operational Readiness Exercise, AFFROGEN, Northwood University, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 041, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS
