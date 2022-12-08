Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 31
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 24:46
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, New 127th Wing SARC, Around the Air Force News, Customer Service Update, 127th Wing Diversity Council, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
This work, Road to Drill Episode 031, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
