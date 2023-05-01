Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 042
Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 35:02
Topics: May Drill, Wing Photo, AFFROGEN, Force Elements, Motorcycle Open Season Brief and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 02:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74067
|Filename:
|2305/DOD_109619215.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:51
|Artist
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 042, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT