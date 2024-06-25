June 2024 Road to Drill Podcast
Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, and MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 16:38
Topics: June Super Drill events, 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Review, Michigan ANG Leadership Changes, A-10 Deployment, and more.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 16:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81140
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110410572.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:38
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, June 2024 Road to Drill Podcast, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT