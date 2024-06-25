Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2024 Road to Drill Podcast

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, and MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan 

    TRT: 16:38

    Topics: June Super Drill events, 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Review, Michigan ANG Leadership Changes, A-10 Deployment, and more.

    Air National Guard
    Podcast
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Road to Drill

