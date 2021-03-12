Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 24
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 16:14
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, December Family Readiness Events, Traffic Concerns, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Force Protection, Drill Events, COVID-19 Personal Story.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
#TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
#AirNationalGuard
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2021 01:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67939
|Filename:
|2112/DOD_108712647.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:16
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Staff Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Episode 024, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT