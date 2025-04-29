Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 60

    Road to Drill Podcast Episode 60

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chelsea FitzPatrick and Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann

    127th Wing   

    May25 Road To Drill Ep. 60

    Road to Drill Podcast for May 2025

    Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

    TRT: 27:38

    Topics: May Drill, Since Last Drill, Internal Career Fair, Leadership Announcements, SFS Taser Training, and more.

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    Air ForceNational guard127th WingMichiganMichigan National GuardAir National guardroad to drill podcastdepartment of defenseangusafselfridge air national guard base

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 02:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 86259
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110967537.mp3
    Length: 00:27:19
    Artist Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Road to Drill
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 60, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Road to Drill Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download