May25 Road To Drill Ep. 60
Road to Drill Podcast for May 2025
Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 27:38
Topics: May Drill, Since Last Drill, Internal Career Fair, Leadership Announcements, SFS Taser Training, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
Air ForceNational guard127th WingMichiganMichigan National GuardAir National guardroad to drill podcastdepartment of defenseangusafselfridge air national guard base
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2025 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|86259
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110967537.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:19
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 60, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.