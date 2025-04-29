Road to Drill Podcast Episode 60

May25 Road To Drill Ep. 60



Road to Drill Podcast for May 2025



Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan



TRT: 27:38



Topics: May Drill, Since Last Drill, Internal Career Fair, Leadership Announcements, SFS Taser Training, and more.



If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing



