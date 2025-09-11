Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Road To Drill Podcast Episode 63

    Road To Drill Podcast Episode 63

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing   

    Road to Drill Broadcast for September 2025

    Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan

    TRT: 10:57

    Topics: September Drill, Since Last Drill, Combat Readiness Inspection, XAB Deployment, NS25, and more.

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88372
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111285199.mp3
    Length: 00:21:03
    Artist Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Road to Drill
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road To Drill Podcast Episode 63, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    Road to Drill Podcast
    air force
    Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download