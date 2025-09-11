Road to Drill Broadcast for September 2025
Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 10:57
Topics: September Drill, Since Last Drill, Combat Readiness Inspection, XAB Deployment, NS25, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 10:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88372
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111285199.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:03
|Artist
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2025
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road To Drill Podcast Episode 63, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.