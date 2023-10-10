Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to Drill Episode 46

    Road to Drill Episode 46

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, and TSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.

     TRT: 25:21

     Topics: Super Drill, Body Composition Program, ARG Deployment Return, 2023 OAY, DEOC Survey and more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76847
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109932471.mp3
    Length: 00:25:22
    Artist Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Composer Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Conductor Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
    Album Road to Drill
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Road to Drill Episode 46, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Drill
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    United States Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

