Host: TSgt. Drew Schumann, and TSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan.
TRT: 25:21
Topics: Super Drill, Body Composition Program, ARG Deployment Return, 2023 OAY, DEOC Survey and more.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2023 12:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76847
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109932471.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:22
|Artist
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Episode 46, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT