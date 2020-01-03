Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to Drill Ep 003

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 3
    Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
    TRT: 16:15
    Topics: 127th Wing Commander, and Command Chief Monthly Address, Daylight Savings Time, Lunch Menu for Drill Weekend, Hours and Information to the Wing Pass and ID office, PT Testing Times, Information, Base Testing Center Info, and our feature- Military Members Political Rights and Restrictions.

    If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing

    Date Taken: 03.01.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 10:57
    Air National Guard
    Michigan
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    MING
    MIANG
    127WG
    SANGB
    Team Selfridge

