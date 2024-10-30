Host: MSgt. Chelsea Fitzpatrick and TSgt. Drew Schumann from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 23:53
Topics: November Drill, Family Support, Holiday Events, Medical Group Updates, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 01:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83259
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110658241.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:36
|Artist
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Composer
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Conductor
|Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann
|Album
|Road to Drill
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Road to Drill Podcast Episode 55, by MSgt Chelsea FitzPatrick and TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.