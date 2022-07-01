Road to Drill Podcast Episode 025

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 25
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 14:39
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, , Traffic Concerns, Around the Air Force News, COVID-19 Update, Information Protection, Drill Events, Air Force Association Breakfast, and more.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
#TeamSelfridge
#MichiganNationalGuard
#AirNationalGuard
