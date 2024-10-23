Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How the DoD Plans to Keep Infrastructure Safe from Cyber Attacks (Ep. 24)

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    In this episode of “Technically Speaking”, hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson share how NIWC Atlantic’s MOSAICS capability will become a Department of Defense’s answer to the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure, such as power grids and HVAC systems!

    Dr. Aleksandra Scalco, NIWC Atlantic engineer and the Naval Subject Matter Expert on Mission Critical Control Systems, explains how MOSAICS is used. This innovative technology, which stands for "More Situational Awareness for Industrial Control Systems," enhances the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure by protecting programmable logic controllers, sensors, and actuators from cyber-attacks. Dr. Scalco discusses the importance of this capability in ensuring the resilience of critical systems that power Department of Defense (DoD) operations, including the warfighter’s mission.

    MOSAICS has garnered recognition, winning the prestigious 2022 R&D 100 award for advancing industrial cybersecurity. Dr. Scalco highlights the broad implications of MOSAICS, from supporting DoD missions to strengthening national infrastructures and collaborating with industry and global partners.

    In the "Military Moment," Yeoman First Class Nada Castro Negron shares her journey in the Navy and her role at NIWC Atlantic, emphasizing her administrative duties that directly support the commanding officer and the warfighter mission. YN1 Negron reflects on her unique path to joining the Navy at age 35 after Hurricane Maria devastated her home in Puerto Rico, inspiring her to serve.

    This episode underscores NIWC Atlantic’s cutting-edge contributions to technology and defense, and the teamwork that makes these advancements possible.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep24-Transcript.txt?ver=46WZsBeWautPBHURqRzSqg%3d%3d

    Links:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil

