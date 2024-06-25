Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh October 12, 2022

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.12.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    -- UK-led Exercise Joint Warrior started on the 1st of October and is wrapping up. --

    -- While patrolling the Gulf of Oman on October 10th in support of Combined Task Force 150, USCGC Glen Harris seized 5,000 kilograms of hashish and 800 kilograms of methamphetamine, an estimated 48 million dollars’ worth of drugs from a fishing vessel. --

    -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Spanish naval leaders in Venice, Italy, at the trans-regional Seapower Symposium. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 02:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    drugs
    Joint Warrior
    Seapower Symposium
    Trans-regional
    EUCOM Refresh

