On today's EUCOM Refresh:
-- UK-led Exercise Joint Warrior started on the 1st of October and is wrapping up. --
-- While patrolling the Gulf of Oman on October 10th in support of Combined Task Force 150, USCGC Glen Harris seized 5,000 kilograms of hashish and 800 kilograms of methamphetamine, an estimated 48 million dollars’ worth of drugs from a fishing vessel. --
-- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Spanish naval leaders in Venice, Italy, at the trans-regional Seapower Symposium. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2022
This work, EUCOM Refresh October 12, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS
