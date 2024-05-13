Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh August 22, 2022

    EUCOM Refresh August 22, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    -- Last Thursday, U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, Airmen and support equipment from the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility to train with U.S. Allies and partners. --

    -- U.S. Naval Forces Africa and the Royal Danish Navy, in a combined effort to sustain interoperability, hosted the Maritime Operations Planning Workshop in Accra, Ghana for West African partners from 14 nations last Thursday. --

    -- Joint training exercise Thracian Viper is underway over Bulgarian airspace, with jets from Bulgaria, Canada, Greece, and Romania, improving their ability to work together on operations. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    TAGS

    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    Thracian Viper
    EUCOM Refresh

