EUCOM Refresh October 07, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- On the evening of October 5th, 2022, soldiers from the German 413 Light Infantry Battalion disembarked in the port of Klaipeda for Exercise Fast Griffin. --



-- On October 5th, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday met with Royal Navy First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Sir Ben Key in Venice, Italy, at the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium. --



-- The 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade headquarters activated today in Sembach, Germany. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)