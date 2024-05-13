EUCOM Refresh August 31, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- Last week, standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 conducted historical ordnance disposal operations off the coast of Dieppe, France. --



-- This weekend, at the Slovak International Air Fest, the U.S. demonstrated its enduring partnership with NATO Ally Slovakia with an F-22 Raptor flyover, a PATRIOT anti-missile system static display, and performances of Slovakian folk songs by the USAFE Band. --



-- From Aug. 29th to Sept. 20th, participants from the U.S. and NATO Allies and partners in Europe will participate in Saber Junction 22 at the U.S. Army Hohenfels training area. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)