    EUCOM Refresh August 31, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    -- Last week, standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 conducted historical ordnance disposal operations off the coast of Dieppe, France. --

    -- This weekend, at the Slovak International Air Fest, the U.S. demonstrated its enduring partnership with NATO Ally Slovakia with an F-22 Raptor flyover, a PATRIOT anti-missile system static display, and performances of Slovakian folk songs by the USAFE Band. --

    -- From Aug. 29th to Sept. 20th, participants from the U.S. and NATO Allies and partners in Europe will participate in Saber Junction 22 at the U.S. Army Hohenfels training area. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    AUDIO INFO

