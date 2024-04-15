EUCOM Refresh July 08, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



--U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli assumed command from U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters as the 20th Supreme Allied Commander Europe during a ceremony held at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe on the Fourth of July. --



--NATO Ambassadors signed the Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO Headquarters last Tuesday, in the presence of Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. --



--Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană highlighted the strategic importance of the Black Sea region to NATO in remarks at the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Black Sea Summit in Constanta, Romania last Friday. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)