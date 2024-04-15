Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh July 08, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.07.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    --U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli assumed command from U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters as the 20th Supreme Allied Commander Europe during a ceremony held at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe on the Fourth of July. --

    --NATO Ambassadors signed the Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden at NATO Headquarters last Tuesday, in the presence of Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde. --

    --Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană highlighted the strategic importance of the Black Sea region to NATO in remarks at the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Black Sea Summit in Constanta, Romania last Friday. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    NATO
    AFN
    Supreme Allied Commander Europe
    Radio News
    EUCOM Refresh

