On today's EUCOM Refresh:
-- Recently, For the first time in U.S. Cyber Command history, a team of elite defensive cyber operators deployed to hunt for malicious cyber activity on partner networks in Croatia, returning with new insights and partnership that bolster the Nation’s defense. --
-- On August 22nd, two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron will conduct low approach flyovers over Southeastern Europe, scheduled to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and partners located in Southeastern Europe. --
-- Recently, U.S. European Command Deputy Director for Partnership, Security Cooperation and Space Capability Brigadier General Edward Vaughan visited the nation of Georgia. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 08:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80450
|Filename:
|2405/DOD_110308218.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Composer
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Conductor
|SrA Camerron Niewoehner
|Album
|EUCOM Refresh
|Track #
|32
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Refresh August 24, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT