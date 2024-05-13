Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh August 24, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    -- Recently, For the first time in U.S. Cyber Command history, a team of elite defensive cyber operators deployed to hunt for malicious cyber activity on partner networks in Croatia, returning with new insights and partnership that bolster the Nation’s defense. --

    -- On August 22nd, two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron will conduct low approach flyovers over Southeastern Europe, scheduled to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and partners located in Southeastern Europe. --

    -- Recently, U.S. European Command Deputy Director for Partnership, Security Cooperation and Space Capability Brigadier General Edward Vaughan visited the nation of Georgia. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 08:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Album EUCOM Refresh
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    NATO
    Georgia
    U.S. Cyber Command
    EUCOM Refresh

