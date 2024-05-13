EUCOM Refresh August 24, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- Recently, For the first time in U.S. Cyber Command history, a team of elite defensive cyber operators deployed to hunt for malicious cyber activity on partner networks in Croatia, returning with new insights and partnership that bolster the Nation’s defense. --



-- On August 22nd, two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron will conduct low approach flyovers over Southeastern Europe, scheduled to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and partners located in Southeastern Europe. --



-- Recently, U.S. European Command Deputy Director for Partnership, Security Cooperation and Space Capability Brigadier General Edward Vaughan visited the nation of Georgia. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)