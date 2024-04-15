Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh July 12, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    --Recently, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti’s fuel departments coordinated the exchange and transportation of equipment, allowing Site Djibouti the capability of delivering fuel on the flight line with engines running; otherwise known as “hot pit” refueling. --

    --More than 3,000 participants from 19 nations are currently in Germany for U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s exercise, Dynamic Front. The exercise, led by the 56th Artillery Command, is designed to strengthen cooperation between NATO allies, ensuring they can operate as one team across various weapons platforms. --

    --U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 and Tunisian Navy engineers broke ground on the Phoenix Express 2022 Engineer Civic Action Project in Bizerte, Tunisia. The annual Phoenix Express exercise focuses on improving interoperability and increasing regional stability between North African nations, and is a testament to the strength of U.S.-Tunisia bilateral cooperation. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 04:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Album EUCOM Refresh
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    NATO
    AFN
    Phoenix Express
    Radio News
    Dynamic Front
    EUCOM Refresh

