On today's EUCOM Refresh:
-- Last Monday, over NATO’s Eastern flank, allied aircraft from the US, Slovakia, France, Turkey and the UK took part in a multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability of Alliance members and their reaction to any threat to NATO nations across the Euro-Atlantic area. --
-- U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Botswana Defense Force, recently co-hosted the 5th annual Liaison Officer Working Group in Kasane, Botswana. --
-- The Department of the Navy renamed the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office to the Office of Force Resiliency on Tuesday--
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
This work, EUCOM Refresh August 26, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
