EUCOM Refresh August 26, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80451" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- Last Monday, over NATO’s Eastern flank, allied aircraft from the US, Slovakia, France, Turkey and the UK took part in a multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability of Alliance members and their reaction to any threat to NATO nations across the Euro-Atlantic area. --



-- U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Botswana Defense Force, recently co-hosted the 5th annual Liaison Officer Working Group in Kasane, Botswana. --



-- The Department of the Navy renamed the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office to the Office of Force Resiliency on Tuesday--



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)