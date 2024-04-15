EUCOM Refresh July 15, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:
--On Tuesday, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mercea Geoana opened the annual NATO Partnerships 360 Symposium. --
--On Tuesday, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday met with the commander of the Royal Netherlands navy. The leaders discussed global maritime security, strategic competition, and their shared commitment to continued cooperation, including recent naval exercises involving both countries. --
--Approximately 3,000 participants from 19 countries came together during exercise Dynamic Front 2022, the premier U.S.-led, NATO Partner-integrated artillery exercise in the European theater, to create a stronger NATO Partner and Ally fire enterprise through the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities program. --
