EUCOM Refresh August 19, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- The European Union is facing a potential security of supply crisis with a significant reduction of gas deliveries from Russia. U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Directorate of Public Works Energy Office is already planning multiple scenarios so that the military community is prepared and ready. --



-- Last week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin visited some of the 600 U.S. troops in Latvia and met with Latvian leaders to discuss ways to ensure the defense of an important NATO Ally and to beef up deterrence against neighboring Russia. --



-- Recently, Airmen assigned to the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron trained with 21 aircraft maintainers and aircrew members of the Mauritanian Air Force C-208 program on aircraft wiring fundamentals and aircrew ground training. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)