EUCOM Refresh September 30, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened a meeting of the Conference of National Armaments Directors on Tuesday at NATO Headquarters. --



-- The North Atlantic Council agreed on Monday to accept the request of the Republic of Korea to designate its Embassy to Belgium as part of the country’s Mission to NATO. --



-- The Operational Capability Concept Evaluation and Feedback team from SHAPE Partnerships division successfully conducted Level 2 training in Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, to assess the military capabilities of evaluated units against NATO standards. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)