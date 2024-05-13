Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh September 30, 2022

    EUCOM Refresh September 30, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened a meeting of the Conference of National Armaments Directors on Tuesday at NATO Headquarters. --

    -- The North Atlantic Council agreed on Monday to accept the request of the Republic of Korea to designate its Embassy to Belgium as part of the country’s Mission to NATO. --

    -- The Operational Capability Concept Evaluation and Feedback team from SHAPE Partnerships division successfully conducted Level 2 training in Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, to assess the military capabilities of evaluated units against NATO standards. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 03:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Album EUCOM Refresh
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Refresh September 30, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SHAPE
    EUCOM Refresh
    Conference of National Armaments Directors

