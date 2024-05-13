EUCOM Refresh September 30, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:
-- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg convened a meeting of the Conference of National Armaments Directors on Tuesday at NATO Headquarters. --
-- The North Atlantic Council agreed on Monday to accept the request of the Republic of Korea to designate its Embassy to Belgium as part of the country’s Mission to NATO. --
-- The Operational Capability Concept Evaluation and Feedback team from SHAPE Partnerships division successfully conducted Level 2 training in Bosnia and Herzegovina last week, to assess the military capabilities of evaluated units against NATO standards. --
