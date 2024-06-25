EUCOM Refresh October 5, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81167" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



-- The Republic of Moldova received more than 6 tons of personal protective equipment as well as 3 ventilators and 10,000 COVID-19 antigen tests from NATO’s Pandemic Response Stockpile. --



-- The Arctic Security Forces Roundtable co-chairs met in Oslo, Sep. 14-15, to discuss the cooperation among military forces that operate in and around the Arctic region. --



-- The first iteration of NATO’s Dynamic Messenger 2022 ended on 30th September after bringing together 16 NATO Allies, the defense industry, and academia to Portugal’s Maritime Operational Experimentation Centre near Troia, Portugal. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)