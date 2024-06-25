EUCOM Refresh October 5, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:
-- The Republic of Moldova received more than 6 tons of personal protective equipment as well as 3 ventilators and 10,000 COVID-19 antigen tests from NATO’s Pandemic Response Stockpile. --
-- The Arctic Security Forces Roundtable co-chairs met in Oslo, Sep. 14-15, to discuss the cooperation among military forces that operate in and around the Arctic region. --
-- The first iteration of NATO’s Dynamic Messenger 2022 ended on 30th September after bringing together 16 NATO Allies, the defense industry, and academia to Portugal’s Maritime Operational Experimentation Centre near Troia, Portugal. --
