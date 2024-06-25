Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EUCOM Refresh October 5, 2022

    EUCOM Refresh October 5, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.04.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    -- The Republic of Moldova received more than 6 tons of personal protective equipment as well as 3 ventilators and 10,000 COVID-19 antigen tests from NATO’s Pandemic Response Stockpile. --

    -- The Arctic Security Forces Roundtable co-chairs met in Oslo, Sep. 14-15, to discuss the cooperation among military forces that operate in and around the Arctic region. --

    -- The first iteration of NATO’s Dynamic Messenger 2022 ended on 30th September after bringing together 16 NATO Allies, the defense industry, and academia to Portugal’s Maritime Operational Experimentation Centre near Troia, Portugal. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 02:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81167
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110412856.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Composer SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Conductor SrA Camerron Niewoehner
    Album EUCOM Refresh
    Track # 45
    Disc # 1
    Year 2022
    Genre News
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Refresh October 5, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    COVID
    Arctic Security Forces Roundtable
    EUCOM Refresh
    Dynamic Messenger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT