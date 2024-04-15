Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Refresh July 13, 2022

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's EUCOM Refresh:

    --Mr. Falko Hoenisch, the mayor of St. Goar, welcomed U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and German army soldiers to St. Goar, Germany for a community project last Monday. --

    --The Portuguese air force-led exercise Real Thaw concluded last Friday at Beja Air Base, Portugal. --

    --Soldiers with the 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion partnered with the Romanian 9th Mechanized Brigade to conduct air assault training from July 5th to the 8th. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE
    This work, EUCOM Refresh July 13, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Training
    Real Thaw
    Radio News
    EUCOM Refresh

