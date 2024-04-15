EUCOM Refresh July 13, 2022

On today's EUCOM Refresh:



--Mr. Falko Hoenisch, the mayor of St. Goar, welcomed U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and German army soldiers to St. Goar, Germany for a community project last Monday. --



--The Portuguese air force-led exercise Real Thaw concluded last Friday at Beja Air Base, Portugal. --



--Soldiers with the 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion partnered with the Romanian 9th Mechanized Brigade to conduct air assault training from July 5th to the 8th. --



(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)