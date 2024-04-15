On today's EUCOM Refresh:
--Mr. Falko Hoenisch, the mayor of St. Goar, welcomed U.S. Army Soldiers, civilians, and German army soldiers to St. Goar, Germany for a community project last Monday. --
--The Portuguese air force-led exercise Real Thaw concluded last Friday at Beja Air Base, Portugal. --
--Soldiers with the 3-227 Assault Helicopter Battalion partnered with the Romanian 9th Mechanized Brigade to conduct air assault training from July 5th to the 8th. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
This work, EUCOM Refresh July 13, 2022, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
